Mary A. Deihl, 87, Mifflinburg

Mary Alice Deihl, 87, of Mifflinburg entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born on Jan. 7, 1936, in Sewickley, Pa., she was the only daughter of the late Ernest and Catherine (Irwin) Knouse. She was married in Lewisburg on Sept. 15,1956 to Robert M. Deihl, who preceded her in death. Mary Alice graduated from the diploma program of the Polyclinic Hospital of Nursing in Harrisburg in 1956.
Mary Alice worked at Evangelical Community Hospital as a registered nurse in various departments, eventually retiring from the ER Department. Following retirement, she continued to volunteer at the hospital in various roles assisting patients and families. She was also active in the No One Dies Alone Program through the hospital, serving many local residents and families.
She was an active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Lutheran's Women Group, coordinating funeral meals and luncheons for many years. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross, offering screenings and health education.
Mary Alice loved traveling, sports, and gardening. But her greatest joy was in spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her two sons, Tom (Mary Elizabeth) Deihl of Mifflinburg and Brad (Amy Sue) Deihl of Willow Street; 3 grandchildren, Brian (Tiffany) Deihl, Allyson Deihl, and Ben Deihl; 2 great grandchildren, Jack and Elizabeth; as well as her brother David (Donna) Knouse of North Ridgeville, OH. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Mary Alice's life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market Street, Mifflinburg with Pastor Curt Wingert officiating. Following the service there will be a reception with the family for fellowship and light refreshments.
Interment will be private in Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Alice's memory may be sent to Evangelical Community Hospital, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.