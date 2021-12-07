Mary A. Dershem, 80, of New Columbia, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on April 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Theodore Thomas and Mirium Carrie (Dobson) Thomas Stania. She was married to John Albert Dershem until his death in 2002.
Mary had worked for the Milton Shoe Factory and Montgomery Mills. She was a fantastic baker and cook and she enjoyed quilting.
She is survived by four daughters, Dianna Jo Thomas of Milton, Joan (Sheldon) Snook of Turbotville, Jean (Rick) Ward of New Columbia, and Marion (Jeff) Schreck of New Columbia; seven grandchildren, Heather (John) McCabe, Asheala (Greg) Stephens, Erica (James) Bush, Travis Schreck, Danielle Dershem, Alison Evans, and Nicole Evans; six great-grandchildren; and a brother Jacob T. Thomas Jr. of New Columbia.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Franklin D. Evans; three brothers, Donald Thomas Sr., Robert Thomas, and Jonas Thomas; and three sisters, Marie Thomas, Geraldine Dershem, and Judy Baker.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Officiating will be Rev. James Pence.
Burial will follow in Mazeppa Cemetery.
