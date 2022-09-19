Mary A. Miller, 82, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 9, 1940, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John and Dezna (Zartman) Lazeski. On Oct. 30, 1965, she married Glenn Miller who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Mary was a 1958 graduate of Sunbury High School and a 1962 graduate of the former Lock Haven State Teachers College, now Lock Haven University, where she received her degree in education. Teaching was her passion and she taught Spanish for many years at the Lewisburg High School before retiring.
Mary was an active participant with the League of Women Voters and Bridge club.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Michael Miller, of Williamsport; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Ryan Sanderford, of Matthews, N.C.; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Anna Lazeski, of Sarasota, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Joan Klinger and Elizabeth Hoy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Burial will be held privately in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family kindly requests no flowers.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.