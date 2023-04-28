Mary A. Thomas, 92, of Middleburg, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 23, 1931, in Danville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angela Kazar who preceded her in death at a young age. She was the foster daughter of the late Raymond and Sophie Dauksha. On July 25, 1950, she married David R. Thomas Jr. who preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Gary) Long of Shamokin and Sandra Whary of Middleburg; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Thomas of Atlas; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Thomas; two sons-in-law, James Snyder and Paul Whary; and a brother, Edward Kazar.
Private burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.