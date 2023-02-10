Mary Ann Willard, 63, of Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 16, 1959, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late John Harlon and Shirley Laughman.
She was employed at Runnerless Knit in Sunbury, Kinney Shoes in Beaver Springs, as a caregiver with Senior Helper, and retired from the Fairfield Marriott in Selinsgrove.
Mary enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets as well as doing crafts and bingo. Earlier in her life she threw darts in a league. She also enjoyed camping and was a terrific cook and baker. Her greatest joy came from her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiance, John D. Buck Jr.; two daughters, Angela M. Baylor and her fiance Jason Kepner and Annette L. (Bob) Masden; two sons, Michael S. Harlon Sr. and Gary L. Tallon; 18 grandchildren — eight whom she was very close to, Dorian and Xander Baylor, Kandice Criado, Aurora Leon, Christopher Tallon, Corey, Cody, and Cheyenne Masden; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Allenbaugh; and a brother and sister-in-law, Garry and Selena Laughman.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Summer Tallon; a sister, Victoria Anderson; and her stepfather, Garry Laughman Sr.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, with the ministry of Beavertown God's Missionary Church officiating.
Burial will be in the Beavertown God's Missionary Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Mary Ann's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, with emphasis on lung and breast cancer research.