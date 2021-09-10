Mary Alice Kerstetter, 84, of Westfall St., McAlisterville, formerly of Richfield, went to be with her Lord at 3:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
Born Oct. 4, 1936, in Monroe Township, Juniata County, she was a daughter of the late William Charles and Alma E. (Clark) Stuck. Her husband, Howard E. Kerstetter Jr., whom she married on Nov. 28, 1954, preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2005.
Surviving are her four children, Connie L. Kerstetter, and William C. Kerstetter and his wife Dorothy, all of McAlisterville, Bonnie Cook and her husband Glen of Mifflintown, and Tammy Boone and her husband Thomas of Lebanon, Conn.; Seven grandchildren, Glenn Kerstetter and his wife Lori, of McAlisterville, Jeremy Kerstetter and his wife Wendy, of Thompsontown, Billie Joanne Bomberger and her husband Brian, of Port Royal, Benjamin Swinehart, of Norwich, Conn., Alicia Swinehart and her fiancé Cody Crane, of Hampton, Va., Shane Cook and wife Nicole, of Port Royal, and Ross Cook and his significant other, Kendyl Morse, of Mifflintown; two stepgranddaughters, Madison Boone, of Stow, Ohio, and Kayla Boone of Lebanon, Conn.; and three great-grandchildren, Kara Joy Kerstetter, and Adley Blake Kerstetter, of Thompsontown, and Bexley Alice Cook, of Port Royal, who was born Thursday morning. Also surviving is her sister, Joanne Kint and husband Samuel of Mifflintown.
In addition to her parents and husband, one daughter, Trudy K. Kerstetter and her brother, Herman P. Stuck, preceded her in death.
She was proud to be a member of the first graduating class at East Juniata High School.
Mary Alice was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church and a volunteer auxiliary member with the Richfield and Fayette fire companies.
Although Mrs. Kerstetter was a homemaker for most of her life, she did work at the Zendt Home and the PA Department of Transportation earlier in life.
Throughout her life, Mary Alice enjoyed baking and decorating special occasion cakes, puzzles, cooking, playing games, serving the Richfield community in many capacities, and spending time with her family and friends.
All services will be private with her grandson, Pastor Jeremy Kerstetter officiating.
Interment will take place in Neimond’s Cemetery, Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Kerstetter’s memory can be made to the Richfield Fire Company No. 9 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 236, Richfield, PA 17086 or to the Fayette Fire Company No. 4 Auxiliary, P.O. Box 56, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.