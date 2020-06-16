Mary Alice S. Woodling died peacefully on June 12, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born March 19, 1933, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Thelma E. (Sheetz) and Charles L. Steele. She was married to the late Lloyd F. Woodling for 53 years at his time of death in June 2009.
After graduating from Sunbury High School in 1951, Mary Alice earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from East Stroudsburg State Teacher’s College. She earned a master’s degree in school psychology and her counseling certification from Bucknell University. For 30 years, she taught in the Williamsport Area School District as an elementary and gifted program teacher. She retired as a school counselor from Curtin Middle School.
Mary Alice was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She enjoyed gardening, caring for animals, watching sports of any kind, and most importantly, being with her family. She was always willing to lend a compassionate ear and we will miss her wit, smile, and kind heart.
Mary Alice is survived by one daughter, Abbie L. (Larry) Newcomer; one son, Todd S. (Robyn) Woodling; and three granddaughters, Myrle E. Newcomer, Anna M. Newcomer, and Christianna P. Woodling.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Ted” P. Steele.
In keeping with her wishes, the service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mary Alice’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Kaufman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Williamsport, is handling arrangements for the family.