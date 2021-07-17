Mary Anne (Stroud) Britton, 77, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after a year-long battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family at her home.
Mary Anne was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Carter A. Stroud and Lenore (Skinner) Stroud of East Palestine, Ohio, where Mary Anne was raised.
In 1963, Mary Anne married Larry E. Britton, also of East Palestine, Ohio. Larry enlisted in the Air Force, which took them to the San Francisco Bay Area, Dover, Delaware, and Orlando, Fla., before they returned to Ohio. They moved to Newcastle in 1976 and Selinsgrove in 1981. They divorced in 1986 but reunited in 2001, though they did not remarry. They had three sons together. Larry's two daughters from a second marriage also lived with them after 2001.
Education was important to Mary Anne's family. As a result, she earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Kent State University in 1965 and 1967, respectively, and a second master's degree from Temple University in 1997, all in the field of education. In doing so, she followed a trail blazed by generations of pioneering women, including her maternal grandmother, mother and aunt, who attended college at times when few women did.
In 1965, Mary Anne began work as an elementary school teacher, followed by part-time roles as a guidance counselor and certified addictions counselor. In 1997, she was hired as a full-time counselor in the Harrisburg City School District, from which she retired in 2011. She also worked part-time as a behavior specialist and mobile therapist, which she continued at Merakey in Sunbury through May 2020.
Mary Anne was a private person who enjoyed swimming, gardening, reading, and caring for her pets. She also enjoyed adventure and traveled throughout the lower 48 states, and to Europe, Turkey and China. She was a Kennedy Democrat and animal rights advocate who also cared about human rights and the environment. In retirement, she enjoyed raising awareness about and signing petitions in support of social justice.
Though cancer ultimately took her life, Mary Anne survived breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2000, and became a participant and supporter of the Relay for Life.
She was a member of St. Pius X Church but, in recent years, began attending St. Paul's United Church of Christ, both in Selinsgrove.
Of all her accomplishments, Mary Anne was most proud of her children and grandchildren: Dr. Eric Britton and husband Mark Britton Jones of London, England; Kevin Britton and wife Heather (Krouse) of Lewisburg; and Trevor Britton, wife Amy (Ritter), and their children Thor and Nora Britton of Winfield. She loved and cared for Larry's daughters as her own: Elizabeth Britton of Pratt, Kansas, and Hannah Britton Soccio, husband Matt, and children Riley, Chase and Ross Soccio of Newport.
Mary Anne loved and was equally proud of her godchildren, Bernadette Chaney of Albany, N.Y., and Joshua Chaney of Harrisburg, the children of her best friend Karen Chaney and her late husband Ed Chaney, formerly of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved aunt Florence (Skinner) Ashbaugh, and her infant sister, Nancy Stroud, who died before Mary Anne was born.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 400 North Market Street, Selinsgrove, with Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors in celebration of Mary Anne's life. Due to the ongoing pandemic, please also wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pennsylvania SPCA, one of Mary Anne's favorite charities, via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rememberingmaryannebrittonspca or directly at www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts, to celebrate her love of animals and their welfare.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.