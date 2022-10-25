Mary Anne Dyer
April 25, 1958 — Oct. 19, 2022
Hear ye, hear ye! Her Majesty the Queen, Mary Anne (Ziegler) Dyer of House Dyer and House Ziegler, Sovereign of 112 Center St., Mother of Shenanigans, Lady of Dancing Tabletops, Protector of the Realm, 64, of Middleburg, passed away to heaven on her terms denying cancer the satisfaction of being her cause of death.
She was born in Coaldale, Pa., on April 25, 1958, a daughter of the late Ziegler Clan elder Morris William Ziegler II, and Joan Mary (Dillon) Ziegler. Mary married, Thomas Lee Dyer Sr. on July 24, 1982. Mary was a firm believer in a “Happy wife is a happy life, and nothing rhymes with husband.” Together, they somehow managed to survive raising four unique troublemakers with only a few trips to the local emergency room. Resulting in Mary proclaiming herself to be an M.D. and not requiring medical advice from actual M.Ds.
Mary held various employment throughout her life but most notably she worked at The Selinsgrove Center for over 10 years as a food service representative. One of her favorite hobbies was to create unique crafts in her home from raw materials from Hobby Lobby and the Dollar Store. She shared her passion for creating crafts with her grandchildren. Additionally, Mary was a heckling temptress of fine-looking men.
Mary is survived by four sons, Thomas Lee “Jr.” and Kelsey Dyer of Mifflinville, John Adam Dyer and Sarah Bessell of Washington, D.C., Shawn Anthony and Reika Dyer of Fort Bliss, Texas, Scott Lee Dyer of Middleburg; two brothers and two sisters, Morris “Wild Bill” Ziegler III of Delta Junction, Alaska, Kristopher Ziegler of Easton, Pa., Theresa and Anthony Bonora of Sonoma, Calif., and Lesley and Neal Skelton of Selinsgrove, Pa. Lastly, she was blessed with 12 beautiful grandchildren who miss her dearly.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas.
In keeping with Mary’s wishes no viewing will be held nor will a funeral occur. However, the family will hold a celebration of her life to honor the life and legacy of Mary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg. Please RSVP to Shawn Dyer at 570-847-3848, shawn.a.dyer@live.com, or at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/marydyercelebration.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA 17842.