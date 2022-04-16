Mary Belle Kamsler, 93, Northumberland

Mary Belle Kamsler, 93, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland. A former longtime resident of Sunbury, “Belle” was born June 14, 1928, in Shamokin to the late Elwood and Mildred Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Dr. Donald C. Kamsler, a veterinarian and founder of Sunbury Animal Hospital; sister Louise E. Missmer, formerly of Allentown; brother Stuart L. Adams of Sunbury, and stepsister Martha J. (Martin) Gehris of Shamokin.
Belle is survived by her children, Donald C. Kamsler Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Pa., David F. Kamsler, M.D. and wife Cathy of Gettysburg, Pa., and Brenda Kamsler Lynly, O.D. and husband John of Landing, N.J.; three grandchildren, Christopher Kamsler and his companion Jennifer Berry, Brigette Kamsler and her companion Gary Echelmeyer, and Kristen Kamsler and her wife Sarah Semlear, all of whom she was very proud.
A 1946 graduate of Shamokin High School, Belle was elected May Queen during her senior year. She then attended Geisinger School of Nursing, graduating in 1949 as valedictorian of her class. She met her future husband while they were both working in Danville, and Belle later resigned her R.N. position at Geisinger Hospital to assist her husband in opening his veterinary practice in Sunbury. After having twin sons, Donald was called up to active duty in the Air Force Reserves and the family moved to Évreux, France from 1954-1956. They returned to Sunbury, and Belle continued to help in the veterinary practice until Don hired the late Dr. George Salzmann. After this, she stayed home to raise their children.
Following Don’s retirement, they did extensive traveling and Belle was pleased that they had visited all seven continents of the world. She never thought a little girl from Shamokin would see Antarctica! Belle and Don were the leaders of a Rotary International group study exchange that spent 45 days in Australia in 1991. Locally, she volunteered for the Red Cross bloodmobile, the United Way of Central Susquehanna Valley, and served on the Degenstein Community Library Board of Directors. She was a Rotary Paul Harris fellow, and was honored to be named as Sunbury American Legion “Co-Citizen of the Year,” along with her husband, in 1998. Belle was a longtime member of Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church in Sunbury.
“Ma Belle” as her grandchildren called her, took great pride in how she looked and dressed. She often received compliments for her outfits. When Belle spent time in the rehab and skilled nursing centers at Nottingham Village, she would ask her children to bring over her lipstick, hairspray, comb and sometimes curlers so she could improve her appearance. Belle would be upset when she had to miss her weekly salon appointment with Mel.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 at David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury. Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
The family appreciates the many services and kindness of the medical, nursing, therapy, and all other staff including housekeeping and maintenance at Nottingham Village. They took special care of this very lovely lady.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury PA 17801; the Salvation Army, Sunbury Corps, 40 S. 4th St, Sunbury PA 17801; or Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church, 319 Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury PA 17801.