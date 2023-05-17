Mary C. Berlin passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, while a resident at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 24, 1925, at the Sunbury Hospital, a daughter of the late James and Harriet (Eves) Mordan of Mount Pleasant Township.
She graduated from Bloomsburg High School on June 6, 1944, which was D-Day. She went to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C. from 1944 to 1946 when returning to Bloomsburg where she lived the rest of her life until moving to RiverWoods Manor in Lewisburg in May of 2019.
On April 26, 1947, she married the love of her life, the late Clarence L. "Bud" Berlin at St. Matthew Lutheran Church by the Rev. Edgar Ziegler. Her husband passed away on June 29, 1998, after 51 years of marriage. She worked for the Central Columbia School System for 25 years retiring in 1986, the last two years she was the head cook at the Scott Elementary School.
She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was active with the alter guild, greeters and ushers. She was a life member of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 279, a member of the DAC Miquon Chapter Daughters of the American Colonist, life member of the Ladies Auxiliary 6th Marine Division, life member of the Espy Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and member of Columbia County Red Roses Red Hat Society. She belonged to the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was an avid bowler for many years, bowling at the Bloomsburg Moose, Bloom Bowl and the P-Nut Bowl but had to quit at the age of 91. She was also an avid Penn State fan, loved to watch sports on the television including golf, college and professional football.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Francis Riggs; and her brother, Merrill Mordan.
Surviving are two sons, Carl M. Berlin and his wife Stacey Berlin of Mechanicsburg, and Stephen P. Berlin and his wife Geri Neese of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, in the lobby of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market St., Bloomsburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, in the chapel of St. Matthew Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Joel L. Zeiders officiating.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.
The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg is honored to be serving the Berlin family.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name are suggested to Evangelical Hospice, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Mary's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen-FuneralHome.com.