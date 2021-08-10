Mary C. Hunt, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Mary was born June 3, 1924, in Sunbury, the middle of three children born to the late John and Viola (Lieb) Hunt. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, John Hunt of Sunbury and William Hunt of Doylestown.
Mary graduated from Sunbury High School and worked as a buyer for Weis Markets from where she retired. After retirement, she took loving care of her mother and her aunt Emma. She was a devoted and faithful member of Saint Monica Church throughout her life.
She was always a voracious reader, loved Broadway musicals and classical music. In her younger years, she spent many days at the Oppenheimer Playground and was an avid tennis player.
She is survived by one nephew, John P. Hunt of Sunbury and his wife Sherry and their family, one nephew, Bill and two nieces, Allison and Amy and their families.
A special thanks to the entire staff at Nottingham Village who lovingly cared for Mary for more than 15 years.
Contributions in Mary’s name can be made to Saint Monica Church in Sunbury.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Saint Monica Church, Sunbury, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe officiating.
Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.