Mary Catherine Oberlin, 85, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her home.
Mary was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Danville, a daughter of Melvin and Mary (Holtzapple) Leitzel.
She attended Shucks one room schoolhouse in Kantz, where her mother was her teacher for eight years before graduating from Selinsgrove Area High School in 1954. She sang in the chorus and played on the girls’ softball team and intramural volleyball team.
After attending Susquehanna University for one year, she began working at GAC Finance. She married the love of her life, Morris Oberlin, on Jan. 1, 1956, at Salem Lutheran Church.
She was employed by Town & Country, W.T. Grants, and retired from Union Products after 28 years. Mary then became a volunteer at Evangelical Community Hospital. Mary made lasting friendships at every place she worked, including her part-time job at Hilsher’s General Store.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, three-day old Patrick Michael; her 33-year-old son, Christopher Morris in 1994; her husband, Morris in 2013 after 58 years of marriage; her son-in-law, Keith in 2017; and both of her parents.
She is survived by her son, Patrick M. Oberlin and wife Theresa; and daughter, Mary Jo Barner; grandchildren, Stacey Steininger, Corey Oberlin, Kristen Norton, Katie Peachey, Benjamin Barner, Joseph Barner, Mary Beth Alderfer, and Josselynn Folk; and great-grandchildren, Everrett and Emery Oberlin, Claire and Carly Steininger, Harper and Myra Norton, Kadalyn, Abigail and Mallory Barner, Jase Barner and Cole Alderfer; sister, Bea Bryan of Kingston; and brother, William Bryan and wife Rosemarie of Wilkes Barre.
Mary enjoyed photography and videography. She loved all animals but especially her dog Timber.
She enjoyed playing cards and board games, riding motorcycle on day trips with friends, roller skating with Morris, entertaining in her home nearly every Sunday where she often provided food and fellowship for 20 people.
She joined Winfield Baptist Church in 1967 and became a born-again believer in Jesus Christ. She attended Sunday School, morning and evening church and prayer meetings. Mary served on the Mission team, organized trips for the Live Wires, entertained many missionaries in her home. She served on the Board for the Lewisburg Christian Women’s Club and Penn Township election board as majority inspector.
Mary was grateful for her wonderful caregivers from Almond Tree Senior Solutions from whom she received excellent love and care. Mary spent her life loving and serving her God and her family.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Winfield Baptist Church, 330 PA-304, Winfield, with Pastor Corey Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Mary to Shiloh Youth Ranch, 10655 Roseland Road, Sebastian, FL 32958.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.