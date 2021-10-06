Mary D. Gearhart, 96, of Freeburg, went to walk with Jesus, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 29, 1925, in Selinsgrove, the firstborn of 15 children of Clarence and Pauline (Musselman) Hoke. She was a very loving oldest sister. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Earl J. Gearhart sharing more than 33 years together before his passing on March 14, 1983.
In her younger years, she worked at Nite Craft in Sunbury and the Freeburg Shirt Factory. But first and foremost she was a loving wife and mother.
Mary was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Freeburg, and a life member of the Freeburg Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Her greatest joy was being with family. She enjoyed carnivals and was the sausage fryer at the Freeburg Carnival. She also enjoyed eating out and just having fun.
Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis Herman of Selinsgrove and Gloria (Bruce) Hackenberg of Middleburg; two sons, Mike (Tammy) Gearhart of Freeburg and Don (Diann) Gearhart of Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren, Al (Bess) Herman Jr., Tina (Steve) Sellers, Brenda Bowers and fiancé Kenny Wichard, Tracy (Mike) Kerstetter, Bryce (Jena) Gearhart, Cory (Chasity) Willow, Kevin (Peggy) Willow, Colby Willow, and Brent (Trista) Hackenberg; 20 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy Hinkle and Patsy Whitmyer; and three brothers, William, Charles, and Donald Hoke.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Irene Willow; son-in-law, Alfred Herman Sr.; granddaughter, Alyssa Gearhart; great-great-grandson, George Stahl; five brothers, Francis, Richard, Robert, Gary and David Hoke; and four sisters, Betty Kessler, Ada Treaster, Marlene Trautman, and Judy Connolly.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Freeburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Ann Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg.
Contributions to honor Mary’s memory may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, West Church Street, Freeburg, or the Freeburg Fire Company, PO Box 82, Freeburg, PA 17827.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.