Mary Elizabeth (Kratzer) Hassinger, 85, of Hartleton, entered eternal rest, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, the daughter of the late Paul Samuel and Marie Agnes (Crouse) Kratzer. On Oct. 13, 1954, she married Thomas J. Hassinger and together they shared 51 years of memories. Thomas preceded her in death on April 18, 2004.
Mary was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She was a member of the Christ’s Lutheran Church, Millmont, where she volunteered freely helping with banquets, funeral meals, and serving on the Altar Guild.
Mary was known for being a good homemaker and for her all-around remarkable baking skills. For many years Mary won the “Best of Show” in the pie category at the Union County West End Fair. In 1989 she won first in the State Champion Apple Pie contest at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Mary baked pies for Rock Oak Restaurant, Scarlet D Hotel and her church, in addition to her friends and family.
Mary loved the outdoors, working in her yard and gardens. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always up for playing a game of cards. She worked in the IGA bakery, cleaning houses, in the snack room at Laurelton Center and the Mifflinburg High School cafeteria where she retired after 15 years.
Surviving are two children, her son, Shane Douglas Hassinger (wife Barbara) of Middleburg, and daughter, Kelly Jo Hentz (husband Gary) of Camp Hill; grandchildren, Tara E. Hassinger, Kassie M. Portzline, Alexis M. Evans, Tyler J. Evans, Eric Phleger, Bailey A. Urich and Brady C. Hentz; one great-grandson, Haiden I. Hall; three sisters, Betsy Heimbach, Judy Radel, and Ruth Klinger. Mary is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Mary was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Kameron J. Sutton; and one brother, Paul S. Kratzer Jr.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at New Hope Bible Church followed by interment in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
