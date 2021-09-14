Mary E. Katherman, 79, of 5240 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, entered into rest at 3:32 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 26, 1942, in Hartley Township, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Case) Katherman.
Mary was employed at JPM, Lewisburg, and was a custodian at Lewisburg High School until retirement.
She enjoyed puzzles, and being with her dogs, Zoe and Hammy.
Surviving are four brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles “Bill” Jr. and Mary Katherman, Walter and Jean Katherman, Robert and Nancy Katherman, and Don Lee and Bonnie Katherman, all of Mifflinburg; sister-in-law, Sylvia Katherman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Benjamin, James, John, and Merle Katherman; and her sister, Gretna Kerlin recently passed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
