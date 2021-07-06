Mary E. Kerstetter, 97, of Kunkletown, formerly of Trevorton Road, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Trevorton United Methodist Church, Sixth and Shamokin streets, Trevorton, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Beverly Petrovich officiating.
Burial of her cremains will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 S. Sixth St., Trevorton, PA 17881 or the American Cancer Society.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.