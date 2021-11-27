Mary E. Mannello, 91, Lewisburg

Mary E. (Brecker) Mannello, 91, formerly of Kulpmont, Pa., passed away surrounded by her loving children on Nov. 25, 2021, at the Buffalo Valley Nursing Home, Lewisburg, Pa.
She was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Locust Gap, Pa. She was a daughter of the late George V. and Mary Ann (Mae) Hinkle Brecker. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic V. (Mickey) Mannello on June 10, 2001, ending a marriage of 52 years, a daughter, Paula Ann Mastrilli.; and two sisters, Virginia Higgins, of N.J., and Ruth McGraw of Philadelphia.
Mary was a graduate of Locust Gap High School. She was as a stay-at-home mom as she loved to spend her days taking care of and raising her four children. She later worked as a seamstress for 10 years at Len-Jef garment factory in Mt. Carmel. She loved cooking, doing Thomas Kincaid puzzles and watching Hallmark movies.
Mary was a life member of Holy Angel's Church in Kulpmont.
Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her family and having gatherings for picnics and special occasions at her home where she prepared the greatest home-made foods. Mary always spoiled her grandchildren! She was a loving, generous, caring and beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie Rhoades and husband Brent (Richard) of Elysburg, and two sons; Dominic E. Mannello of Northumberland and Raymond Mannello and wife Marita of Winfield, and son-in-law Jimmy Mastrilli of West Chester, a sister Rosetta McGee of Philadelphia, in addition to eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be at St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
Private Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory can be made to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries c/o Benevolence Care, 305 E. Tressler Blvd. Lewisburg, Pa. 17837.
The Family wants to extend a special thank you to Evangelical Hospice of Lewisburg and Buffalo Valley Personal Care and Nursing Home!
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.