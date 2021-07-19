Mary Elizabeth Peters, 104, of Shamokin Dam, passed away early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at her home with family members gathered around.
She was born May 8, 1917, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late George P. and Rosanna (Stahl) Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Kauffman and Herbert Peters.
Mary had been employed at the Saylor Shirt Factory and for many years as a cook at the Maples Inn.
She was a member of Hassinger’s “White” Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
She enjoyed crocheting and crocheted afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to sing and enjoyed the squirrels and birds outside her window. She found joy in her programs on TV and will be remembered for being a terrific cook.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Paul Smith, Patricia and Richard Shirey, and Joyce and Terry Hockenbrough; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Albert Kauffman; a daughter, Nancy Knepp; two grandsons, Bobby Kratzer III and Ken Beaver; a great-granddaughter, Misty Sue Varner; two sisters, Beulah Gaugler and Maude Goss; and four brothers, Chester, George, Charles, and Cloyd Shaffer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Kathy Mercado officiating.
Burial will be in the Hassinger’s “White” Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.