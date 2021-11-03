Mary Elizabeth Klingler Musser Schwartz, of Parsonsburg, Maryland, passed away at 4:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with both of her two sons, Kim and Cris, at her side.
Mary was born in Lewisburg, Pa. on Aug. 11, 1937, the daughter of the late Raymond and Martha Klingler. In her youth, she lived on a farm just outside of Kratzerville, Pa. where she attended a one-room schoolhouse.
After graduating from Selinsgrove High School, Mary attended Susquehanna University majoring in music. She later married Mr. Kenneth L. Musser of near Middleburg, Pa., where they remained until 1961 when they moved to Dundulk, Md. A few years later, they moved again when Ken was promoted to store manager of a newly constructed Pep Boys automotive store in Salisbury, Md. Later, Mary began working in an administrative capacity at Wicomico Nursing Home where she discovered a passion for caring for those in need. Some years later, she became a licensed Nursing Home Administrator and accepted the position of Administrator of Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury where she remained until retirement earlier this year. In 1984, four years after the passing of Kenneth Musser from cancer, she married Mr. Daniel Schwartz of Washington, D.C. Mary was well known for her culinary skills. Some of her hobbies included walking in the mornings at the Centre of Salisbury with the local Walking Club. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and football. Mary was a strong supporter of family events, often hosting family members at their home in Parsonsburg or in Somerset, Pa. The family also vacationed together each September, usually in North Carolina. As administrator of the nursing home, Mary was an annual sponsor for the Delmarva Shorebirds, where she attended numerous home games at the Author W. Perdue stadium.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Kim Alan Musser of Fruitland, Md., and Cris Eugene Musser and his wife Gina, of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Melanie Musser Hicks, Amanda Musser Long, Adam Musser, Tyler Musser, and Joseph Musser; sister, Alice Herrold with her husband Kayre of Selinsgrove; brother-in-law, Eugene Musser of Boyertown, Pa.; sister-in-law, Rachael Silbert of Ellicott City, Md.; nephew, George Susini of Midlothian, Va.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth L. Musser; her second husband, Daniel Schwartz; a granddaughter, Ashley K. Musser; and a nephew, Michael Susini.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service in Wicomico Memorial Park. For your convenience, the funeral service will be livestreamed on www.hollowayfh.com. To participate please click on Mary's obituary.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.