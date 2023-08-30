Mary Helena McHugh, 79, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Mary was born in 1943 to Catherine and Joseph Guarnere and raised in Philadelphia. After marrying, she lived in New Jersey and Michigan until she settled into her home in Selinsgrove where she lived for the past 38 years.
Mary married her husband, Robert Thomas McHugh in 1963 and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together. Mary was known for her spunky South Philly banter, her ability to laugh and joke, but always someone you could count on! She had a love of food — you could find her daily in the pizza shop. She also loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, stitching, bowling or taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children, Patricia McHugh, Robert Patrick McHugh (Mindy), Meagan Forrey (Todd); her grandchildren, Robert Richard McHugh, Helena McHugh, Gabriel Forrey, Kinsley Forrey, Rigan McHugh and Liam McHugh; and two sisters, Joann Rantuccio and Marion Young.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, with Father Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would want a donation made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org) or St Pius Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.