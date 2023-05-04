Mary Irene Koppenhaver, 102, of Millersburg and originally of Dalmatia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Northern Dauphin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Millersburg. Her family surrounded her during her last week and she was well-loved by all whose paths crossed hers.
Mary was born April 13, 1921, to John N. and Laura C. (Wiest) Martz, the fourth of eight children. She was born in Hickory Corners and was raised on the family farm in Dalmatia. She was baptized at St. Lukes United Church of Christ in Malta. Mary attended school in the one room school house in Dalmatia that was eventually converted to a house and later became her home after she married her lifelong sweetheart, Paul A. Koppenhaver on Nov. 9, 1940.
Mary and Paul were blessed to welcome five children, Larry P. Koppenhaver (Barbara Romberger) of Halifax, Harold E. Koppenhaver (Hazel Kitchen) of Dalmatia, Dean N. Koppenhaver (Judy Rickert) of Pillow, Marilee Rood (Harry E. Rood) of Fairfield and Carolee A Chirillo (William O. Chirillo ) of Dover, Del. They again were blessed with 12 grandchildren, Vicki L. Romberger (Dave), Diane E. Koppenhaver, Daniel H. Koppenhaver (Stacey), Duane P Koppenhaver (Heidi), Kelly S. Kuntz (Scott), Mary A. Davis (Rodney) , Paula S. McPhail (Patrick), Debra L. Flint (Steve), Mickey C. Koppenhaver (Christine), Casey D. Koppenhaver, Linda M. Tholstrup (Michael) and Denise M. Keeler (Bradley). Mary enjoyed hearing all about her 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She loved all of their visits.
Mary spent her life as a homemaker and raised not only her own children, but cared for many nieces and nephews and grandchildren as well. She was an excellent cook, an even better baker, a great seamstress and she loved to crochet. Mary was an extraordinarily strong woman enduring many hardships and trials in her life. She was known by many as a source of help and good counsel and an excellent role model. She was a woman of great faith and dedication to her family. Known as the World's Best Mom and Best Grandma Ever, she will be remembered and loved forever and her memory will be honored and cherished.
Mary was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, three grandchildren, Diane, Casey and Vicki; and one great-grandson, Jesse Romberger.
Services will be held at her church on Saturday, May 6, officiated by Pastor Tom Moulfair of St. Lukes UCC and her grandson-in-law Pastor Rodney Davis of Transformation Church of Delaware. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in St. Lukes Cemetery, Malta. Everyone is welcome to a luncheon at St. Lukes UCC after the committal.
The family request donations in lieu of flowers to: St. Lukes UCC, 837 Mahantongo Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017-7213.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.