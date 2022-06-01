Mary Joyce Day, 90, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Diane Reichley of Winfield.
She was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Turbotville, a daughter of the late Clarence “Pete” William and Alice Margaret (Berge) Gessner. She was married to Harold Eugene Day, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Milton High School class of 1950.
Mary was a homemaker. She also worked as the secretary for her husband’s business, Day Excavating.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Galen Reichley of Winfield; six grandchildren, Tara Handy of Mechanicsburg, Sara and John Murmello of Pittsburgh, Travis Day of Texas, Jason and wife Maura Fisher of Kreamer, Ryan Fisher and fiance Laine Nornhold of Freeburg; one stepgrandson, Michael and wife Christy Fisher of Pittsburgh; six great-grandchildren, and one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Joyce Gessner of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by one son, Roger Day; one daughter, Shelia Fisher; three brothers, Sherman Gessner, Albert Gessner, Earl Gessner; and one sister, Mildred Sherwood.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Mary’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.