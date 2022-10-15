Mary J. Geiser, 96, Lewisburg

Mary J. Geiser, 96, of Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on March 1, 1926, in Cowan, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Rebecca M. (Snyder) Sheesley. On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Joseph Forrester Geiser, who preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2017.
Mary retired from Pennsylvania House Furniture, Lewisburg. Earlier in life, she worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sunbury and Wilson Manufacturing Corp, Sunbury.
Mary enjoyed quilting, painting ceramics, crocheting afghans, baking and in her final years, playing bingo.
Surviving are one son-in-law, Fred Wenrich of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Tracy Sauers of Mifflinburg, Dean and Amy Wenrich of Mifflinburg, Gene and Lori Wenrich of Enola, and Michele and Scott Swartz of Enola; three great-grandchildren, Zachary and wife Kendall Sauers of Mifflinburg, and Erica and Leah Wenrich of Enola; one sister, Helen and Donald Wirth of Hartleton, and one brother, Paul (Butch) Sheesley of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley A. Wenrich; one grandson-in-law, Jamie Sauers; five sisters, Martha Benfer, Rebecca Yerger, Grace Walker, Thelma Long, and Laura Sheesley, and three brothers, Marshall (Tom), James and Kenneth Sheesley.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Adamo's Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery beside her husband on what would have been their 76th wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.
To share in Mary's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.