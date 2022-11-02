Mary Joyce “Mary Jo” Jones, 89, of Danville, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Twin Spruce Farm, her home in Rush Township.
She was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Ashland, the only daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Harkins) Huben.
Mary Jo graduated from high school as valedictorian of her class. She went on to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, obtaining her RN. Later she received her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.
Mary Jo was employed by various hospitals and the Visiting Nurses Association in Philadelphia. Once she received her BSN degree, Mary Jo joined the nursing faculty at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Mary Jo was married to her loving husband, Dr. Frederick L. Jones Jr. for 66 years. They were married June 15, 1956, the day after she graduated with her degree and her husband with his medical degree.
Mary Jo was a member of Grove Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder. She was on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross, cofounding the blood donation center at Geisinger and volunteering there for many years. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters, where she eventually served as president.
The family matriarch, Mary Jo always had her ever-growing family, their spouses, and grandchildren at the heart of all she did. Taking care of her husband and nurturing her five children gave her much delight during her lifetime. She loved actively participating in school activities with all her children. Mary Jo will be deeply missed by her family and her friends, all of whom she dearly loved.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Frederick L. Jones III, MD, and his wife Christine of Philadelphia; Lawrence H. Jones, MD and his wife Suann of Harrisburg, Andrew O. Jones, PhD, and his wife Lisa of Danville; and two daughters, Anne M. Jones, BS, of Chapel Hill, NC, and Pamela L. Krakow, MSN and her husband Tom of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation to be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 from 2 to 4 p.m. A gathering of remembrance and future burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville PA 17821. www.visneski.com.