Mary J. Yarger, 93, Lewisburg

Mary J. Yarger, 93, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born July 26, 1928 in Ellsinore, Missouri, a daughter of the late William and Emily Ethel (Pierce) Eddington. On Sept. 3, 1949 she married Curvin "Shorty" Yarger, who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2000. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Mary graduated Valedictorian from Ellsinore High School. She retired from the former International Paper, Lewisburg in 1985. Mary later worked part-time at Susquehanna Community Bank, Lewisburg, for a few years.
She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, where she was part of the altar guild and the sewing club.
Mary was a member of the Lewisburg Chapter #394 Order of the Eastern Star and was very active in the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
Most importantly, she was known for her warm beautiful smile and kind heart.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Wilver and her husband, Donald, Jr., of New Columbia, Lori Benshoff and her husband, Kim, of Lewisburg, and Susan Armstrong and her husband, Jeff, of New Columbia; sister-in-law, Barbara Eddington, of Missouri; eight grandchildren, Katie Krasinski and her husband, Dave, Jeffrey Wilver and his wife, Kayla, Michael Wilver and his wife, Kristin Tuta-Wilver, Adam Benshoff and his wife, Andreana, Justin Benshoff and his wife, Erin, Amanda Benshoff, Wade Armstrong and his wife, Jen and Paige Armstrong and her significant other, Tim Green; and nine great-grandchildren, Patience, Chance, Johanna and Michela Benshoff, Conner and Avery Wilver, Maxwell and Cameron Krasinski and Gavin Armstrong.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five siblings, Harold Eddington, Lillian Wallace, Annie Bowman, John Eddington and Charles Eddington.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St. Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Justin Lingenfelter and the Rev. Marion Anderson, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Blue Jay wing at Buffalo Valley and Rev. Marion Anderson for their loving care.
The family suggests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to Christ's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St. Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com