Mary Jane C. Kenison, 93, Lewisburg 39 min ago Services scheduledA memorial service for Mary Jane C. Kenison, 93, of Lewisburg, who passed away Dec. 1, 2018, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Tabernacle at Central Oak Heights, West Milton.