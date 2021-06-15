Mary Jane Deitman, 91, of Gettysburg and formerly of Punxsutawney, passed from time into eternity, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Sunbury on March 1, 1930, during the Great Depression, she was the youngest of six children of the late Palmer D. and Elsie L. (Grissinger) Reichenbach.
Mary attended school in Sunbury. She grew up in the 5th Ward, also known as Caketown.
From playing Kick the Can to dancing up a storm, Mary remained fun-loving.
Mary married Otto “Sonny” Deitman on May 6, 1959. They celebrated 33 years of marriage until his death in 1992.
The most important titles she would hold were faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her faith gave her the ability to overcome hardship and reconcile with disappointments.
As an avid walker, Mary also enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Going on bus trips to the casino with family, doing word puzzles, and listening to country music were also favorite pastimes.
Let’s not forget those recipes. Homemade bread, sugar cookies, and so many others! What a cook!
... A life well lived and our joy to have loved you.
— Psalm 40:6 — Mine ears has thou opened.
— In life and death, oh Lord, abide with me.
Surviving are two sons, Gwilm “Sonny Jr.” Deitman of Warren, Michigan, and Garland “Smokey” Deitman, of Meadville; two daughters, Gloria Merrit, of Rozet, Wyoming, and Tina and husband Dan Greenawalt, of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law, Edie Deitman of Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Melody Schoonover of Meadville, Joe Deitman of Cambridge, Darren Deitman of Meadville, Christine Ackley of Kersey, Tyler Deitman of Punxsutawney, Faith Deitman of Punxsutawney, and Heather Wolf of Gettysburg; three great-grandchildren, Brandy Bauer of Kersey, Victoria Deitman of Punxsutawney, and Leighton Witherow of Gettysburg; sister, Noma Aucker of Freeburg, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Deitman; grandson, Scott Parker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Enoch and Christine Deitman; and four sisters, Doris Markowski, Grace Herring, Rachel Vonada, and June Young.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Mary Jane will be laid to rest at a later date with her husband in Punxsutawney.