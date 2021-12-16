Mary Jane Hoke, 75, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lillian (Kahler) Heim.
Mary was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School and a 1999 graduate of McCann School, Sunbury. She worked as a seamstress in the garment industry.
Mary had proud faith in the Lord and was an avid reader.
She is survived by two sons, William L. Hoke and wife Brenda of Trevorton and Steve E. Hoke Jr. and wife Jennifer of Sacramento, Pa.; three grandchildren, Tamika Hoke, Carissa Hoke and Brett Hoke; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Romaine Linderman of Sunbury; two brothers, Donald Heim of York Haven and John Heim Sr. and wife Beverly of Halifax; one sister-in-law, Diane Kahler of Shamokin, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Amber LeeAnn Klinger; one brother, Kermit Kahler; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Heim.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, State Route 890, Paxinos, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg Clendaniel officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.