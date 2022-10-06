Mary Jane Hoover, 87, of Boy Scout Road, Sunbury, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Mary Jane was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Sunbury. On June 2 she celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary to Nelson F. Hoover, who survives.
She was a member of Augusta Baptist Church in Sunbury.
Mary Jane enjoyed traveling and took many trips with her best friend and the Senior Action Center, however, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and his family, she is survived by son, Donald F. Hoover, his wife Lynn and her three children Brooke, Erica, Ashley and their families; daughter, Dianna Roshon; granddaughter, Jamie Roshon; great-granddaughter, Kiara Wolf; brother, Donald Divert and sisters, Shirley Ross and Erlene Mummey.
She was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Shuda.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with her Pastor Bob Commerford officiating.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.