Mary Jane Kutz, 89, of Northumberland, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Allen and Barbara (Clifford) Deininger. On June 24, 1953, she married Wallace D. Kutz Jr. who survives.
Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Sunbury High School.
She was a member of Saint Monica Church, Sunbury.
Mary Jane worked at Bowman’s Department Store in Sunbury and later worked for the Sunbury Housing Authority until her retirement.
She enjoyed listening to Classical and Big Band dance music and playing pinochle with friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Patricia Riegert and husband David of Northumberland, Thomas Kutz and wife Rosalie of Merritt Island, Fla., Timothy Kutz and wife Bernadette of Sunbury, and Barbara Brandt and husband Gary of Northumberland; one son-in-law, Donald Egan; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Egan.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with Father Tukura Pius Michael, OP as Celebrant.
Interment will follow the mass of Christian burial in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.