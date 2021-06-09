Mary Jane Long, 87, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Andrew John Long Jr.
Mary Jane was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late Raymond Wilbur and Carrie Mae (Stettler) Hile. She attended Selinsgrove High School. Mary Jane was formerly employed at Grant’s Department Store and retired from Boscov’s. She was a member of the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church. Mary Jane enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her family.
She is survived by her six children, Kathi Jo Snyder and her husband Ray, Lou Ann Keating, Andrew J. Long III and his wife Linda, Cari Cryst, Yvonne Lenhard and her husband Thomas, and William Long; seven grandchildren, Falisha Roush, Kyle Long, Andrea Keating, Courtney Cryst, Steven Snyder, Andrew J. Lenhard, and Kaley Long; four great-grandchildren, Skylar Snyder, Andrew Long, Peyton Long, and Zoey Roush; and a sister, Joyce Hile.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Dale Keating and Melvin Cryst; a grandson, Raymond Andrew Long; a sister, Irene Sillin; and a brother, Raymond Hile.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Officiating will be Rev. Ricky Phillips, Chaplain of Hospice of Evangelical.
Burial will be in the Shreiners Cemetery, 11th Avenue, Selinsgrove.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Mary Jane to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.