Mary Jane Martin, 61, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 10, 1960, in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Esther B. (Kurtz) Martin.
She was a member of Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Mary Jane is survived by her four brothers and two sisters, Floyd K. (Edna Fay) Martin of British Columbia, Canada, Allen K. (Brenda) Martin of Jackson City, Pa., Marlin K. (Teresa) Martin of Strasburg, David K. (Lois) Martin of Metter, Georgia, Gladys K. (Wilbur) Graybill of Centerville, Pa., and Erma K. (Wilmer) Graybill of McAlisterville; a brother-in-law, Tom Sharp; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hoover; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and was thrilled to recently become a great-great aunt.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard K. Martin and Harvey K. Martin; and two sisters, Margaret K. Sharp and Jennie Elizabeth Martin.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Shade Mountain Mennonite Church, 134 Center Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, with the ministry of Shade Mountain Mennonite Church officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.