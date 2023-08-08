Mary Jane “Janie” (Altmeyer) Ray, 75, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023.
She was born June 2, 1948, to the late William Charles and Mary Louise (Sinclair) Altmeyer of Vandergrift. Janie spent her early life in western Pennsylvania where she graduated from Kiski Area Senior High School, then went on to work at Gulf Research Labs. In the mid-’80s she moved to Lewisburg where she met her husband, David Scott Ray. They were married on June 18, 1988, and spent many happy years traveling, golfing, and enjoying their pets.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brothers, Lynn C. Altmeyer of Scottsdale, Ariz., and William C. Altmeyer of Markle, Pa.; and her sister, Jill Altmeyer Reynolds of Lewisburg.
She is survived by eight nieces and nephews.
Donations in Janie’s memory can be made to the Animal Resource Center of Millville, Pa., or an animal rescue near you.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.