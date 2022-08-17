Mary Jayne Graybill, 88, of McAlisterville, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Arlanda Glant and Ada (Sellers) Glant. On Dec. 6, 1953, Mary Jayne married her loving husband, Harold Ernest Graybill, who preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2001.
Mary Jayne was a graduate of Chief Logan High School. She enjoyed her life as a loving mother and homemaker.
She was a member of the Richfield Life Ministries Church. Her hobbies included doing crafts, flowers, gardening — of which she was known for having a “green thumb” — doing crossword puzzles, and watching wrestling on television. Mary Jayne’s greatest enjoyments in life were the time spent with her late husband and creating precious memories with her loving family.
Mary Jayne is survived by her three children, David L. (Sherry) Graybill of McAlisterville, Susan L. (Timothy) Weller of Galeton, and Terri A. (Timothy) Matter of Richfield; eight grandchildren, Mandy Landis, Troy Graybill, Jared Graybill, Tiana Walter, Tami Womer, Anita Curlee Mooney, Zachary Matter, and Sara Matter; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; a brother, Arlanda “Sandy” Glant; and a sister, Joan Pontius.
A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086, with Pastor Aaron Benner and Pastor Joel Snyder officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mary Jayne’s caregivers that cared for her over the last 3 1/2 years. We were blessed to have Amy, Barb, Brenda, Carmen, Dee, Hannah, Miriam, and her granddaughter Mandy caring for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Mary Jayne be submitted to the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086, or American Bible Society, PO Box 96812, Washington, DC 20090-6812.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.