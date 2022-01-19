Mary K. Bowersox, 85, of Mifflinburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Mary Kathryn Ritter was born April 14, 1936, to Arthur Freeman and Margaret Catherine (Bell) Ritter.
Mary was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1954.
Mary worked at the Bureau Sales Tax Office in Harrisburg from 1954 to 1956. After raising her children and the death of her husband, Mary worked in the Mifflinburg High School cafeteria from 1970 to 1981 and then went on to work at JPM in Lewisburg from 1981 until 1998. Mary retired in 1998.
Mary was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of New Berlin, and enjoyed attending XYZ events.
Mary was married to Paul Franklin Bowersox on July 7, 1956, and had two children, Debra Ann Roush and Steve Lawrence Bowersox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bowersox who passed away in 1971; and her longtime fiancé, John S. Klingler of New Berlin who passed in October 2021. Also preceded in death, were her brother, James Ritter; and a grandchild, Jeremy Roush.
Surviving are her daughter, Deb Roush and son-in-law Ken Roush of Mifflinburg; and her son, Steve Bowersox and daughter-in-law Brenda Bowersox of York. Mary had six grandchildren, Alicia Saxon, Ryan Bowersox, Ashley Hetrick and husband Josh, Jenna Bowersox, Allie Rife, and Adam Bowersox; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron McMichael and Aubrey Hetrick.
Mary loved traveling with John, spending time with family, attending church, playing cards, and sitting on the front porch with neighbors.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St. (PO Box 246), New Berlin, PA 17855.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations & Monuments of 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.