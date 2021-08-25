Mary K. “Mammy” Roush, 89, of North Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late William W. and Mary Kathryn (Brittain) Hoagland. On Nov. 27, 1958, she married Jack E. Roush who preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.
She was a member of the Class of 1949 at Sunbury High School. Mrs. Roush worked for various local businesses but was focused on raising and caring for her family.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury.
Mammy had a great love for all children, particularly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kim Kazar of Seminole, Fla., Ken and Jodi Roush of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Greg Derr of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jesse and Lacie Derr, Tucker and Tyler Roush, Elizabeth and Edward (Krystal) Kazar; three great-grandchildren, Jude Derr and Elliana and Eli Kazar; one brother, William Hoagland of Virginia; one sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Bill Valenti of Sunbury; and two sisters-in-law, Gerry Hoagland of Selinsgrove and Jean Roush of Sunbury.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Hoagland; and one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kazar.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, with funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Mammy’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to her church, Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801.