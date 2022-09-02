Mary K. Ryan, 96, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Salem, Pa., a daughter of the late Grant and Ruth (Pierce) Karl. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Robert E. Ryan who preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2018. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of Leetsdale High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh.
She volunteered for over 20 years at Asbury Heights, Pittsburgh.
Mary enjoyed reading, especially murder mysteries. Later in life, she learned to sail sunfish sailboats.
She is survived by three daughters, Jan Ryan and her husband David Fisher, of Maui, Hawaii, Jo Ann Gladstone and her husband Paul, of Southfield, Michigan, and Roberta Schwalm and her husband Tim, of Dornsife; adored sister, Lois Colley, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Amy Jonasson and her husband Erik, Kevin Gladstone, and Jacob and Megan Schwalm; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Kaylee Jonasson; and beloved nieces and nephews, Bruce, Grant and Lynn Colley and Laura Kosslow and their families.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Jesse Fisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Marlow Hall inside RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name be made to The National MS Society, The Achievement Center (attn. Liz Trapp), 29777 Telegraph Road, Suite 1651, Southfield, MI 49032 (please include The Achievement Center on check memo).
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.