Mary L. Eister, 81, Kreamer

Mary L. Eister, age 81, of Kreamer, passed away on Friday, May 5, at her home.
She was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Warren and Olive May (Moyer) Weigel. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Walter P. Eister, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, W. Scott (Kelly Marie) Eister and Steven M. (Pamela J.) Eister; one grandson, Nathan Eister; two great-grandsons, Lucas Eister and Chandler Sandeen, and one sister, Ethel M. Klase.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sabrina Eister, and a sister, Bonnie Lepley
At Mary’s request, there will be no viewing.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove, with Pastor Andrew Bucke officiating.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.