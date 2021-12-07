Mary Louise Ramsey, 71, of Sunbury, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Mary was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Clarence and Agnes Ramsey.
Mary attended Fort Augusta Elementary School and later Sunbury Jr. High School. She attended Shikellamy School District through the 10th grade, when she began working at SUNCOM Industries, Inc. Mary was later employed by Furman’s Cannery as well as BJ’s of Selinsgrove.
Mary resided at her homestead, 419 Fairmont Ave., Sunbury until March of 2020, when she moved into a Community Living Arrangement and later the Mansion Nursing Home. Mary took pride in her home and her independence. The locals remember Mary well and would always describe her as being friendly, caring, gentle and resilient. Mary also took pride in helping others. She was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She was a member of The ARC, The Self Advocates of Northumberland County, The Senior Action Center and the Degenstein Library. Mary was very active in her community and enjoyed such activities as getting her hair done, shopping, eating out (in particular OIP hoagies with a Pepsi) and playing Bingo. She also liked spending time at home listening to her radio, watching classic TV shows, doing word finds and talking to friends on the phone.
Mary was also a proud sister and aunt. She often spoke of her sisters, Lois and Gracie; and brothers, George and Bill.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by a graveside funeral service in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, 1026 Packer St., Sunbury.