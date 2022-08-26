Mary L. (Thomas) Snook Shirey, former resident of York, passed into eternal rest Aug. 22, 2022, at Wellspring Assisted Living in Saginaw, Michigan, following a long illness. She was 99 years old.
Mary was predeceased by seven adult half siblings, Clarence Thomas (Sadie), Arthur Thomas (Mable), Herbert Thomas (Ada), Bertha "Katie" Hackenberg (John), Bessie Herman (Reed), Clarence "Joe" Gearhart (Mamie), and Emma Graff (Richard). Also predeceasing Mary were husband, Russell Eugene Snook; husband, Charles Edward Shirey; and stepson, Donald Shirey and his wife Betty (Snyder).
She was born June 10, 1923, in Beavertown, Snyder County, Pa., a daughter of the late Henry Harrison and Sarah Anne (Hackenburg) (Gearhart) Thomas. As a young girl, she assisted her mother in food preparation to feed the many hundreds who attended religious camp meetings at her father's farm on what is now Walker Lake. In her youth, she was actively involved in worship at the Beavertown E.U.B. church, being named Primary Department Superintendent at age 14. She was the last living member of the Beaver Vocational High School Class of 1941.
Courtship with future husband R. Eugene "Gene" Snook began when he made high bid on her box lunch at a God's Missionary Church picnic. They made their home on West Market Street in Beavertown and had three children. Following a strike at the Beavertown silk mill where they were both employed for a time, the family moved to York in 1955. After Gene's death in 1957, Mary worked at Grant's in York, and enrolled in Thompson Business School. She worked as an administrative secretary at Bendix Corporation, then in the early 1960s at York Dentsply in the patent office, where she worked for many years with patent attorney C. Hercus Just, Esq., even after their retirements. She excelled at shorthand, taking dictation, office organization, attention to detail, and precise use of English.
In 1968, Mary married Charles E. Shirey, a neighbor who attended her church in York. Together, they spent 30 fulfilling years, toiling in their gardens, preserving produce, traveling to Europe, the Middle East, Hawaii, Alaska and numerous U.S. locations. Favorite annual destinations were Bibletown in Boco Raton, and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Cornerstone to their marriage was their devotion to Christ and to each other, always with a spirit encouragement, comfort and support.
Mary was an active member of the York Gospel Center and later, York Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She embodied the finest Christ-like qualities, as demonstrated by her hospitality, faithful study of God's Word, loyal church attendance, truehearted involvement in ministries, and devotion to those she mentored.
Surviving are daughter, Jane L. Snook and Dr. L. William Yoder of Chelmsford, Mass., their children, Shawn (Cindi) Yoder of Shamong, N.J., Lars (Leslie) Yoder of Plano, Texas, Cheryl (Steve) Julio of Santa Barbara, Calif., Jared (Cristiane) Yoder of Ocean, N.J., and Natalie Roche of Tolland, Conn.; a son, Dan E. (Bernadette) Snook of York, their children, Christina (Noel) Jopson of Glyndon, Md., and Andrew Snook and companion Maile of Cardiff By the Sea, Calif.; a son, Alan L. Snook of Saginaw, Mich. and his children Dr. Meredith Snook and companion Dr. Tom Krivak of Pittsburgh, Brandt Snook of Lafayette, La., and Garrett (Katie) Snook of Saginaw, Mich.; stepgrandsons, Donald (Barbara) Shirey of Mt. Joy, Pa., Dan (Janet) Shirey of York, Thomas Shirey of East Prospect, Pa., and Timothy (Sue) Shirey of Sibiu, Romania; 27 great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, and 15 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family, and are being coordinated by Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York.
The family request no flowers. Instead, memorial contributions are encouraged to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BurgFuneralHome.com