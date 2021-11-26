Mary L. Stockdale, of Mount Joy, departed this life for Heaven Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Mary suffered from the effects of Lyme disease for many years. She was the wife of John C. “Jack” Stockdale for 50 years.
Born in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ethel (Hess) Wert. She was a 1963 graduate of Lewisburg High School. Mary worked at the former Lewisburg Trust and Safe Deposit Co. from 1964-1975. After moving to Elizabethtown, she worked in Human Resources at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown from 1978-2006. She was a faithful member of Mount Joy Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two stepsons, John C. Stockdale Jr., Andy (Gina) Stockdale, and a daughter-in-law, Terry Stockdale, all of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, siblings, Donald Wert (Pauline), Biglerville, James Wert (Kathy) Brunswick, Ga., John Wert (Linda), Selinsgrove, Barbara Hively, Elizabethtown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Timothy "Tim" Stockdale.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 E. Main St., Mount Joy, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Interment will be in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 E. Main St., Mount Joy PA 17552.
Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.