It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary L. Zimmerman of Northumberland on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the age of 73 years. She was the daughter of Charlie and Mary (Bogetti) Wallish of Tharptown, who preceded her in death.
Mary was employed at the Northumberland County Courthouse for 35+ years, starting in the Treasurer’s office and moving to the Register & Recorder’s office through the years. She was elected in 2001 as Register & Recorder, and felt privileged to have 14 years serving the public, finally retiring in 2015. She was honored with and extremely proud of being named President of the Register of Wills, and Clerk of Orphans Court Association of Pennsylvania during her time as Register & Recorder. She was active in her church, being a member and treasurer of the Stonington Wesleyan Church. Everyone who knew her knew that she was passionate about her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and very enthusiastic about politics.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Kim) Zimmerman and Lisa (Robert) Kobelis; grandchildren, Kevin Hopper, Sarah (Frank) Deitz, Zachery (Hailey) Zimmerman, and Matthew Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Carson and Wrenleigh Deitz and Sawyer Merklin; siblings, Cathy (Robert) Kleinschmidt and John Wallish; niece, Chrissy Swisher, as well as many other extended family.
“You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown
A private memorial service will be held at the family’s request.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Stonington Wesleyan Church, 3191 State Route 61, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.