Mary Lou Kratzer, 85, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 6, 1936, in Selinsgrove, a daughter of the late Robert and Lena (Wenrich) Kratzer.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School with the class of 1956.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
She worked as a registered nurse at the Selinsgrove Center.
Mary Lou loved to travel when she was younger. She enjoyed spending time with her sister and was a family person. She was an avid lover of cats and was willing to help anyone who was in need.
Surviving are one niece, Patricia (Michael) Santini of Sunbury; one nephew, Paul (Rita) Davies of Raleigh, NC; three great-nieces, Christina Snyder, Alexandra Davies, and Kaitlyn Davies; one great-nephew, Brandon (Autum) Snyder; five great-great-nieces, Avery Snyder, Jocelyn Snyder, Serenity Harmon, Chloe Harmon, and NovaLeigh Snyder; and her cat, Sweety Pie.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Kratzer; and one sister, Irene Davies.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Audrey Brosious officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Union Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Mary Lou’s memory may be made to PSPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.