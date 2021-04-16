Mary Lou Rowe, 92, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully the morning of April 14, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Kreamer, a daughter of Clarence Ray Gordon and Anna May (Sauer) Heim. She was married to Grant R. Rowe on July 23, 1954, in Salem. His death on Feb. 11, 2011, broke a union of 56 years.
She was a 1946 graduate of Middleburg High School.
Mary Lou liked working with figures and was employed in the office of the Middleburg Silk Mill. She also worked at Steininger’s Appliance Store in Middleburg. She was a teacher’s aide at Middleburg Elementary School for 20 years, retiring in 1990. There, Mrs. Rowe was fondly known as “the library lady,” sharing her love of books, reading many stories over the years.
She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
Mary Lou was a member of PASR, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees for Midd-West School District. She was also a member of Middleburg Area Retirees Association. In their retirement, she and Grant volunteered at the Snyder County Historical Society where she was a lifetime member.
She served as a Girl Scout leader for both her daughters and enjoyed camping and the outdoors. She was fond of birds and her feeders were always full.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Cathy R. Whittaker of Cranberry Township, and Cindy M. and Charles L. Ballantine of Selinsgrove; four grandchildren, Lauren C. and John Kraynik of Erie, Ian G. Whittaker of Cranberry Township, Lindsay R. and Jesse Pyers of Selinsgrove, and Kara M. and William Zimmerman of Selinsgrove; seven great-grandchildren that loved being read to, Bradley C. and Henry R. Kraynik, Grant B., Margaret G. and Rosine M. Pyers, and Edie L. and Samuel W. Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Marie G. and Williard Shaffer; one brother and sister-in-law, Ray W. and Nellie Gordon; and three step-sisters, Sara Freed, Mae Drees, and Ora Olive Wagenseller.
Private burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg, with the Rev. Craig Miller officiating.
Contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to Middleburg Elementary Library, 600 Wagenseller St., Middleburg, PA 17842, or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Jay Way for being her “family” and their exceptional care during COVID restrictions.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.