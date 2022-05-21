Mary Lou Shrawder, 76, McClure

Mary Lou Shrawder, age 76, of McClure, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, May 20, at her home.
She was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Harrisburg, a daughter of Glenn Kerstetter and Thelma Mae Peck. On Feb. 14, 1995, she married Kenneth B. Shrawder, who survives.
Earlier in her life, she had worked at a nursing home and a sewing factory. But most of her life was as a homemaker and mother.
Mary Lou enjoyed cooking and baking, attending flea markets and she collected any kind of chef memorabilia for her kitchen. She found joy in her dog, Bozo.
The focus of her life was her family and friends. She lived a humble life and loved everyone she met.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are four daughters, Shirley Hendricks, Rosemarie Nichols, Candace Swope and Cinderella Barber; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Lyons and Nancy Rhoades, and two brothers Glenn and Ronald Kerstetter.
She was received in death by a daughter Linda Wolfe; brother, Calvin Kerstetter, and sister, Dorothy Springman
Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 25, 10-11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a funeral with Rev. David Dressler officiating.