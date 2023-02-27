Mary May Albright, 91, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
She was born April 23, 1931, in Aline (Mount Pleasant Mills), on her family’s farm. She was part of a large family, with 12 siblings. She moved to Northumberland when she was a teenager, and resided there the rest of her life. She married Josiah “Zip” Albright in 1961. They were happily married for 43 years.
She was employed at L’aiglon Dress Company and Rea & Derrick Warehouse, both in Northumberland. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she volunteered for many years.
She loved spending time with her family. She was always helping care for her many nieces and nephews. She and Zip raised their granddaughter, Larissa. For many years, she organized the yearly Dressler family reunion. She was a talented seamstress, always hemming and repairing clothes for friends and family. She was always making jokes and making people laugh.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Josiah “Zip” Albright in 2004; mother, Toledo (Hornburger) Dressler and father, Paul Dressler; brothers, William Dressler, Palmer Dressler, Marlin “Chub” Dressler, Robert Dressler, Paul “Sherm” Dresser, and Dale Dressler; sisters, Betty “Peg” Radel and Faye Hepner; sisters-in-law, Jane Dressler, Joyce Dressler, and Kay Dressler; brothers-in-law, Alvin Radel, Robert Campbell, and James Benner; nephews, Ricky Radel, James Benner Jr., and Bradley DiRocco; stepson, David Albright; and stepson-in-law, Bob Palmer.
Mary is survived by sisters, Mildred “Millie” Campbell, Shirley Benner, Nancy Rohrbach, and Sandy Stamfel; brothers-in-law, Stanley “Dick” Rohrbach and Jake Stamfel; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; stepdaughter, Sherry Palmer and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, John Van Honk and family, David McDonald and family, Daniel Palmer and family, and Nicole Palmer; and granddaughter, Larissa Albright Brown, grandson-in-law, Josh Brown, and great-grandson, Gavin Josiah Brown.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Christ United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 11 with Pastor John Dotson officiating.
Burial following in Riverview Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the Joseph Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.