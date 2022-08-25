Mary M. Brubacker, 92, of Mount Pleasant Mills, died at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Ephrata, a daughter of the late David W. and Mary Stauffer and grew up in Loveville, Md.
On July 25, 1974, she married Rufus S. Brubacker who preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1980.
Surviving are one daughter, Rachel and Paul Auker of Mount Pleasant Mills; four stepchildren, Roy and Karen Brubacker of Mount Pleasant Mills, Karl and Eva Brubacker of Rich Hill, Mo., Dorcas and Timothy Stauffer of Homer City, Pa., and Caroline Brubacker of Mount Pleasant Mills. Also surviving are one sister, Elizabeth and Paul Brubacker of Scottsville, Ky.; two brothers, Norman and Mary Stauffer of Loveville, Md., Levi and Elise Stauffer of Liverpool, Pa., 56 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were four stepdaughters, Frieda Brubacker, Marie Showalter, Grace Stauffer and Rebecca Auker; and siblings, Minnie Stauffer, Luke Stauffer, Lena Brubacker, David M. Stauffer, Eva Brubacker, Daniel Stauffer and John Stauffer; one grandson and four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Peaceful Sleeper Shop on Orchard Hill Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Stauffer Mennonite Church, Verdilla District.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals - Cremations - Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.