Mary M. Klinger, 90, Halifax

Mary M. Klinger, 90, of Halifax, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Carolyn’s House of Hospice of Central PA, Linglestown.
Mary was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Washington Township, Northumberland County, to the late Guy and Bessie (Treon) Mattern.
Mary was a graduate of the Mahanoy Joint High School. She married Dale W. Klinger of Halifax and celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Mary and Dale ran and operated Klingers Grocery, the Red Rose Motel and Red Rose Homes for many years before retiring.
Mary was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Millersburg. Before losing her eyesight to macular degeneration, she enjoyed sewing and making pillows and crafts. Her vests were very popular with the nurses and staff at her cancer doctor appointments. Mary loved family picnics at the river every summer.
She loved public sales, yard sales and thrift stores and always found hidden gems. For many years, Mary was a member of the Halifax Farm Womens Club.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dale W. Klinger; a son, Richard (Michelle) of Halifax; three daughters, Debra Harner (Henry) of Millersburg, Denise Wolfgang (Thomas) of Easton, Md., and Donna Peifer (Todd) of Millersburg; six grandchildren, Tim (Mindi) Klinger, Kevin Klinger, Nicholas (Rose Deimler) Harner, Nathaniel Harner, Sierra Musa, and Taylor Musa. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Spencer, Steven, and Annie Klinger, Derik, Devin, and Cameron Klinger, Cassidy and Caleb Harner, and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Nicholas and Dorothy Byerly.
A private funeral for the family will be held at First United Methodist Church, Millersburg. She will be laid to rest in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with a public graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations be send to First United Methodist Church, 356 Union St., Millersburg, PA 17061 or Carolyn’s House, Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes, Ltd. a Minnich Funeral Location, Millersburg, is handling the arrangements.