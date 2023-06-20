Mary M. “Sis” Pehowic, 63, of Pine Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Mary was born May 3, 1960, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Francis A. Pehowic Sr. and Joyce L. (Zerbe) Pehowic.
Mary was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Phillies fan. She enjoyed crafts, fishing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her brothers, William Sr., Robert, Steven, John and Thomas Pehowic; sister, JoAnn Pehowic; great friend, Carol Long; special aunt, Audrey Pehowic; her sidekicks, Brandon Pehowic and Marlie Schleig, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Francis Jr. and Charles Pehowic and Jimmy and Bernie in infancy.
Friends and family may visit Saturday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.